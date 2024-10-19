ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

ING Groep Stock Performance

ING Groep stock opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $18.72.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ING Groep by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 794,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 263,904 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

