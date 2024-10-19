Infosys (NYSE:INFY) PT Raised to $25.00

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.85.

NYSE INFY opened at $22.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Infosys by 539.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,378 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 260,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 33.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 61,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

