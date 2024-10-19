Immutable X (IMX) Price Down 0.6% This Week

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 19th. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $890.78 million and approximately $30.58 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Immutable X token can now be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00002287 BTC on major exchanges.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.
