ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.98 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 1.99 ($0.03). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 1.96 ($0.03), with a volume of 259,624 shares changing hands.
ImmuPharma Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £8.06 million, a P/E ratio of -194.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.98.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
