IFG Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ameren by 115.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 117.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 108.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Price Performance

Ameren stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.65 and a 200-day moving average of $77.47. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $88.90.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $131,923.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,758.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

