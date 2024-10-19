IFG Advisors LLC Has $986,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $97.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $98.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.