IFG Advisors LLC Has $30.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.4% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $537.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $518.07 and a 200-day moving average of $498.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $538.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

