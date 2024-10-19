IFG Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $90.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $90.18. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

