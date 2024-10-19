IFG Advisors LLC Buys 475 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $201.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.29 and its 200 day moving average is $186.61. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $201.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

