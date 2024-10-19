IFG Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $242.50 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $242.93. The company has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

