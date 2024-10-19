IFG Advisors LLC Acquires 439 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 211,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.4% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 600,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,760,000 after acquiring an additional 388,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,518,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,250,000 after purchasing an additional 142,356 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.0% in the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 55,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $283,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

