IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) COO Sells $1,378,227.00 in Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) COO Bill Pereira sold 29,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $1,378,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

IDT Price Performance

IDT opened at $47.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.97. IDT Co. has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $49.60.

Get IDT alerts:

IDT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. IDT’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IDT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDT

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of IDT by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in IDT by 176.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the third quarter valued at about $265,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.