ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN cut its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.10% of ICU Medical worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Motco purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 75.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 162.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 731.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $147.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.25.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $180.94 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.28 and a fifty-two week high of $188.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.06. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.64 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total value of $295,425.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,901.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $1,872,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320,691.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total value of $295,425.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,482 shares in the company, valued at $645,901.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,552 shares of company stock worth $6,679,322. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

