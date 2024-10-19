Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.87 and traded as high as $21.32. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $20.85, with a volume of 20,272 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.29 million, a P/E ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 0.38.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter.

In other Hurco Companies news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 24,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $546,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 806,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,156,217.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hurco Companies stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Hurco Companies makes up approximately 0.1% of George Kaiser Family Foundation's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned about 0.30% of Hurco Companies at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

