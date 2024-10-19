Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 18.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,877,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,911 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,130,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,959,000 after buying an additional 3,158,186 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $284,539,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 16.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,152,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,739,000 after acquiring an additional 455,180 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $148,996,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $105.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 15.46%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

