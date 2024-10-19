Howard Capital Management Group LLC Purchases 251 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 12.1% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.97, for a total transaction of $533,922.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,641,281.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $2,663,825.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,315,852.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.97, for a total transaction of $533,922.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,641,281.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,816 shares of company stock valued at $132,421,828 in the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.37.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $576.47 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.40 and a fifty-two week high of $602.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $546.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.49%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

