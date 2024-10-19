Horizen (ZEN) One Day Volume Tops $3.35 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $8.00 or 0.00011730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $124.37 million and $3.35 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Horizen has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00053092 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00034622 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000262 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,555,806 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.