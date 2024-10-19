Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stephens from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $26.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.05. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.90 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

