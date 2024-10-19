Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.54.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLLY. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Holley in a report on Monday, September 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Holley in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Holley from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Holley by 129.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,590,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,997 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Holley by 1,717.0% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 616,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 582,283 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Holley by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 975,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 334,940 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Holley by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,123,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 306,874 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Holley in the 1st quarter worth about $937,000. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLLY opened at $2.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $348.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Holley has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $5.23.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Holley had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

