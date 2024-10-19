Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Barclays raised Hochschild Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
