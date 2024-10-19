HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 498.12 ($6.50) and traded as high as GBX 512 ($6.69). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 510 ($6.66), with a volume of 673,695 shares.
HgCapital Trust Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 513.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 498.38. The company has a quick ratio of 274.70, a current ratio of 131.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The stock has a market cap of £2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,020.00 and a beta of 0.44.
HgCapital Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. HgCapital Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,400.00%.
Insider Activity at HgCapital Trust
About HgCapital Trust
Hg Capital Trust plc specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HgCapital Trust
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.