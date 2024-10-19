HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 498.12 ($6.50) and traded as high as GBX 512 ($6.69). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 510 ($6.66), with a volume of 673,695 shares.

HgCapital Trust Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 513.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 498.38. The company has a quick ratio of 274.70, a current ratio of 131.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The stock has a market cap of £2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,020.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Get HgCapital Trust alerts:

HgCapital Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. HgCapital Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,400.00%.

Insider Activity at HgCapital Trust

About HgCapital Trust

In other HgCapital Trust news, insider Richard J. Brooman bought 4,000 shares of HgCapital Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,920 ($26,012.01). 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Hg Capital Trust plc specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.