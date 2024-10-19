Heirloom Wealth Management Acquires 319 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Heirloom Wealth Management grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 2.2% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,210,000 after purchasing an additional 453,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,243,000 after buying an additional 335,560 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,280,000 after buying an additional 648,094 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,581,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,296,000 after buying an additional 171,595 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $986.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LLY opened at $917.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $920.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $856.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.69 billion, a PE ratio of 135.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $547.61 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

