HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on HEICO from $264.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HEICO from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.70.

HEICO stock opened at $260.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.53. HEICO has a 52 week low of $155.42 and a 52 week high of $269.38.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.34 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HEICO will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $66,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter acquired 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.26 per share, for a total transaction of $119,823.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at $436,409.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 332 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $66,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in HEICO in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

