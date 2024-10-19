Hedera (HBAR) Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.97 billion and $42.29 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0522 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00041200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011797 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,677,232,405 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,677,232,404.58707 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05091568 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $52,517,918.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.