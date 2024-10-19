Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

NYSE:HL opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.80 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $735,303.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,949. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 338,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 40,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

