Harfst & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,280,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $727,688,000 after acquiring an additional 163,373 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,706,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,095,000 after purchasing an additional 230,873 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 41.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,677,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,898 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 3.0% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,343,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,432,000 after buying an additional 126,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Gentex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,259,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,599,000 after buying an additional 43,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Gentex bought 3,152,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $15,762,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,463,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,319,040. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Trading Up 0.8 %

Gentex stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.92. The company had a trading volume of 964,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,822. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $572.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.28 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.78%. On average, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

