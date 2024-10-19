Harfst & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $916.29. The company had a trading volume of 260,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,347. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $902.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $807.88. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.21, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at $96,518,400.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,228,300. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at $96,518,400.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,535 shares of company stock worth $51,396,728 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $959.90.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

