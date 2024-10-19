Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 325,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,333,000 after buying an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 254 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target (up previously from $508.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $371.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $492.92.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $2,689,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $323,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,487 shares of company stock valued at $14,657,149 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRTX traded down $15.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $483.00. 2,260,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $475.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.52. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $341.90 and a 1 year high of $510.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

