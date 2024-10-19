Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Harfst & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,358. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.85 and a 200 day moving average of $67.24. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $73.32.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

