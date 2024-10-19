Harfst & Associates Inc. Acquires 617 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Simpson Manufacturing makes up 0.7% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $920,662,000 after buying an additional 278,283 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,884,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 336.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 224,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,838,000 after acquiring an additional 173,097 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $15,010,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,990,000 after purchasing an additional 73,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE SSD traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.08. 179,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.93 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.46.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,797.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 866 shares in the company, valued at $154,797.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total value of $175,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,114.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,027. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

