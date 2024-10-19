HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,393.84 ($31.26) and traded as low as GBX 2,265 ($29.58). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,290 ($29.90), with a volume of 136,285 shares traded.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,403.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,393.84. The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,000.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 143.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

