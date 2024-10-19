Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $396,000 Investment in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 8 Knots Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 2,462,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,340,000 after acquiring an additional 625,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,505,000 after acquiring an additional 77,052 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 391,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 26,670 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $34.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.01. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $168.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.71 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

