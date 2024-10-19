Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 10,450 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 82.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Janus International Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,210,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Janus International Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 57,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Janus International Group by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBI opened at $10.35 on Friday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $248.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 12.52%. Research analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,075. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Janus International Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Janus International Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Janus International Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

