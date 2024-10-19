Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Stake Cut by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Haleon by 182.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 438,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 283,410 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,475 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,401,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,332,000 after acquiring an additional 175,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Haleon by 559.9% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 131,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 111,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $10.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.26.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Haleon had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.0514 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLN shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Articles

