Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 6.9% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Haemonetics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $76.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.57. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $97.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $336.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. CL King started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

In other Haemonetics news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $393,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,565.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

