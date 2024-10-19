GYG (LON:GYG) Stock Price Up 20% – What’s Next?

GYG plc (LON:GYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 30.30 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39). Approximately 109,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 248,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.33).

GYG Stock Up 20.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.98 million and a PE ratio of -2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.50.

About GYG

GYG plc operates as a superyacht painting, supply, and maintenance company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Coatings and Supply. The company offers painting and other finishing services to yachts and superyachts. It is also involved in fairing and painting of superyachts; repainting and finishing of superyachts as part of a refitting program; and selling and delivering maintenance materials, consumables, spare parts, and equipment for the care and operation of superyachts.

