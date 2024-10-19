Growth Opportunities F. Forbion Acquires 5,997 Shares of enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Stock

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Growth Opportunities F. Forbion purchased 5,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $39,220.38. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,457,989 shares in the company, valued at $16,075,248.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ENGN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.02. 110,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,105. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. enGene Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 19.52 and a current ratio of 19.52.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that enGene Holdings Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENGN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of enGene in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENGN. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in enGene during the first quarter worth $2,039,000. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new stake in enGene during the second quarter worth $4,715,000. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in enGene by 50.0% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in enGene during the first quarter worth $17,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

