Growth Opportunities F. Forbion Acquires 5,997 Shares of enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Stock

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Growth Opportunities F. Forbion purchased 5,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $39,220.38. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,457,989 shares in the company, valued at $16,075,248.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
enGene Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of ENGN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.02. 110,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,105. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. enGene Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 19.52 and a current ratio of 19.52.
enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that enGene Holdings Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENGN. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in enGene during the first quarter worth $2,039,000. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new stake in enGene during the second quarter worth $4,715,000. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in enGene by 50.0% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in enGene during the first quarter worth $17,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.
About enGene
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
