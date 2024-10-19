Growth Opportunities F. Forbion Acquires 10,153 Shares of enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Stock

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Growth Opportunities F. Forbion bought 10,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $64,674.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,446,223 shares in the company, valued at $15,582,440.51. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
enGene Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ENGN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 110,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 19.52 and a quick ratio of 19.52. enGene Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $398.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of -0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.
enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that enGene Holdings Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on ENGN
Hedge Funds Weigh In On enGene
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENGN. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of enGene in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,039,000. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new position in enGene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,715,000. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in enGene by 50.0% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in enGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,095,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About enGene
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than enGene
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.