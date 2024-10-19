Growth Opportunities F. Forbion Acquires 10,153 Shares of enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Stock

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Growth Opportunities F. Forbion bought 10,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $64,674.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,446,223 shares in the company, valued at $15,582,440.51. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ ENGN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 110,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 19.52 and a quick ratio of 19.52. enGene Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $398.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of -0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that enGene Holdings Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

ENGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of enGene in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENGN. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of enGene in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,039,000. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new position in enGene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,715,000. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in enGene by 50.0% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in enGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,095,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

