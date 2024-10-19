Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.0252 on Major Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. During the last week, Grin has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $10,350.38 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,373.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.42 or 0.00535905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008834 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00107324 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.92 or 0.00233897 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00028360 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00027974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00074522 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

