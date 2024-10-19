Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.0247

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $8,048.86 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,166.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.04 or 0.00532590 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.09 or 0.00110162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008940 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.87 or 0.00237465 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00028692 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00027436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00073849 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.