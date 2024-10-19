Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Purchased by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 84,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,878,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 396,320 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,614,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,585,000 after purchasing an additional 357,785 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,339,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,748,000 after purchasing an additional 26,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Grid Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,520,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,842,131.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,520,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,842,131.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $38,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 369,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,587.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 961,387 shares of company stock valued at $12,349,914. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $15.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.67 and a beta of 1.06. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $15.69.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Grid Dynamics Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

