Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 102.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 546.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 46.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at $88,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,296,266.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

See Also

