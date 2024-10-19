Golem Self Reported Market Cap Hits $342.50 Million (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 18th. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Golem has a market cap of $342.50 million and $21.47 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000501 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Golem

Golem’s genesis date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golem is golem.network. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “Golem Network Token (GLM) is a digital currency used as a means of exchange on the Golem Network, a decentralized platform for computing power. Created by Golem Factory GmbH, GLM is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to pay for services such as rendering graphics, scientific research, and machine learning, and to incentivize computing power providers on the network. GLM can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges and stored in digital wallets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

