Gold Royalty (GROY) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) is one of 105 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Gold Royalty to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Gold Royalty has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Royalty’s peers have a beta of 1.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Royalty and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Royalty -381.76% -0.53% -0.40% Gold Royalty Competitors -40.87% 4.37% 3.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

33.8% of Gold Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gold Royalty and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Royalty 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gold Royalty Competitors 1048 3272 4089 103 2.38

Gold Royalty currently has a consensus target price of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 147.75%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 13.65%. Given Gold Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Gold Royalty is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

Gold Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Gold Royalty pays out -5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of -14.8% and pay out -680.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gold Royalty and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Royalty $6.50 million -$26.76 million -8.71 Gold Royalty Competitors $4.59 billion -$28.39 million -10.09

Gold Royalty’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Gold Royalty. Gold Royalty is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Gold Royalty peers beat Gold Royalty on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors. Gold Royalty Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

