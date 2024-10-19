Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Trading Up 4.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.10 and last traded at $17.10. 371,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,696,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GFI. Bank of America began coverage on Gold Fields in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.93.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gold Fields

Gold Fields Price Performance

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.83.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.1692 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is currently 14.14%.

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Gold Fields by 13.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.