Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 200,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

QYLD opened at $18.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.