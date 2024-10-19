Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,083,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after buying an additional 82,703 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 302,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 224,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after buying an additional 16,951 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 220,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the period.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $57.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

