Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $16.82 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $16,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $917.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $920.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $856.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $547.61 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $871.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Citigroup started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $986.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

