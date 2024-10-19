Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Report on GMRE
Global Medical REIT Price Performance
Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $34.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 4.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.
Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 365.22%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter valued at $141,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 90.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global Medical REIT Company Profile
Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global Medical REIT
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- What is a Dividend King?
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.