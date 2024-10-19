Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.09.

GLBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Global-E Online from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Global-E Online from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,734,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,829 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 1.4% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,776,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,783,000 after purchasing an additional 95,741 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Global-E Online by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,983,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,953 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,036,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,956,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,137,000 after acquiring an additional 270,949 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $38.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.05. Global-E Online has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Global-E Online will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

