Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.09.
GLBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Global-E Online from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Global-E Online from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.
Institutional Trading of Global-E Online
Global-E Online Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ GLBE opened at $38.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.05. Global-E Online has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.10.
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Global-E Online will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Global-E Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
